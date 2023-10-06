‘Bilawal unites all political parties’

LAHORE:Zulfikar Ali Bader, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has praised the party chairman saying that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari united the heads of all political parties.

Talking to journalists here Thursday, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not only united the heads of all political parties during his 16 months tenure but also kept them united. He said that if all the democratic, judicial, constitutional, economic and social issues were to be resolved within the country, then all the political forces would have to unite.

He said if the elections were not held at the scheduled time, PPP would raise its voice at every possible forum to uphold the Constitution.