UK man gets 9 years in foiled crossbow attack on queen

LONDON: A man who admitted trying to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II after being found on the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow, was on Thursday handed a nine-year sentence.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, will serve the first part of his term in the high-security Broadmoor psychiatric hospital, moving to prison when his mental health permits. The former supermarket worker had “lost touch with reality so that he had become psychotic”, said sentencing judge Nicholas Hilliard at London´s Old Bailey court.

After breaking into the grounds of the queen´s residence on Christmas Day 2021, Chail admitted to an armed officer at the scene that he was there “to kill the queen”. In a journal, he wrote that if he could not get the monarch, he would “go for” the “prince” as a “suitable figurehead”, in an apparent reference to her son, the current King Charles III.

Chail pleaded guilty to three charges at a previous hearing, becoming the first person to admit treason in the UK in decades.