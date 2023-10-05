Health ministry, Nadra introduce ‘Mera Sehat Card’ app to maximise healthcare accessibility for citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Wednesday jointly launched the ‘Mera Sehat Card’ mobile application to provide valuable information to beneficiaries about services and facilities being provided under the programme with the primary objective of maximising healthcare accessibility for citizens.

Following the introduction of universal health coverage under the Sehat Sahulat Programme in 2016, all permanent residents of Islamabad, AJK, GB, and Tharparkar are availing essential healthcare services by using their computerised national identity card (CNIC). An SMS service has already been rolled out to address eligibility inquiries for general public.

While launching the newly designed mobile application during a ceremony held at the Nadra Headquarters on Wednesday, caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan emphasised the government’s dedication to utilising technology for the betterment of healthcare services.

The event highlighted the government’s resolute commitment to integrating technology for the advancement of healthcare access and delivery, he said and maintained that Sehat Sahulat Programme has been a pioneer in embracing digitalisation in healthcare since its inception. “This belief in the transformative power of technology has culminated in the remarkable initiative we witness today.”

Nadra being a technical partner of the MoNHSRC has been actively engaged in the Sehat Sahulat Programme since its inception and remains committed to ensuring access to essential healthcare services for beneficiaries facilitated by their computerised national identity card (CNIC) without incurring any financial obligations. The Nadra is currently facilitating 8.4 million individuals comprising of 2.5 million families under universal coverage in Islamabad, GB, AJK and Tharparkar.

CEO of Federal Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) Muhammad Arshad said that ‘Mera Sehat Card’ mobile application is aimed at transforming the healthcare experience and creating comprehensive repository information for eligible citizens.

“The application is loaded with a variety of information through state-of-the-art features including a streamlined eligibility verification process for beneficiaries to confirm their entitlement to healthcare benefits and access to family members’ information through OTP verification,” he said, adding that the digital version of ‘Qaumi Sehat Card’ is provided for instant access while it features comprehensive record-keeping of medical treatment history and list of treatments covered as well as an extensive directory of the empanelled hospitals.

He further said the users can also check the available healthcare benefits and their balance with the help of mobile application, adding that seamless integration with Google Maps guides and assists beneficiaries in finding healthcare facilities and a dedicated FAQ section has been added to address common queries and concerns.

“Mera Sehat Card is a monumental step forward in promoting accessible and user-friendly healthcare services for the citizens who can download the IOS/Android versions as per their requirement to experience the convenience and efficiency it brings in managing their healthcare needs,” he said.

Responding to the request of MoNHSRC, the Nadra has also introduced a live integration service. The service is designed to facilitate real-time data updates for citizens, eliminating the need for manual/human intervention. Through this process, any modification in the Nadra database is promptly reflected in the Sehat Sahulat Programme within a mere 24-hour timeframe.

Balochistan Health Minister Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai and World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala also addressed the ceremony.