Commissioner takes notice of disruption in water supply

Rawalpindi:Finally, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has taken notice of the stoppage of water supply and directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director to resume water supply at Saleha Street Adiala Road immediately and report to him. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has taken notice of the stoppage of the water supply on Wednesday.

The residents of Saleha Street/Adiala Road were paying bills regularly but facing stoppage of supply water for over three months. The affected residents of Adiala Road met with the Commissioner who took immediate notice and showed displeasure with the poor performance of Wasa.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha assured to resolve the water crisis issue permanently within two months. He told ‘The News’ that we have started work on Dadocha Dam. He said that Dadocha and Mahota dams being constructed in Rawalpindi, would help to overcome the water shortage in the region.

The Commissioner asked affected residents that how much money they were paying for water bills. The affected residents of Saleha Street said that they were paying Rs1050 per month but Wasa sent an extra bill of Rs1550 in the month of September which they have also paid. The affected residents told the Commissioner that Wasa officials made pictures of the water supply with people after starting to supply water but stopped supplying water after taking pictures.

Wasa has increased the maximum water tariff and poured down the extra financial burden on the public but has literally failed to improve the water supply system to provide any kind of relief to the consumers. The residents of Rawalpindi have demanded higher authorities to make some major changes in Wasa to save this important department otherwise this department will vanish completely due to some ‘corrupt’ elements in the department.

The affected residents of several other localities have also filed several applications against Wasa’s poor performance but in vain. Who will take action against Wasa's corrupt officials, God knows better, people bemoaned.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir has claimed that the whole of Rawalpindi city was facing a water crisis. The citizens said that was why Wasa was sending extra amount bills when there was no water. WASA should stop sending bills without water, the public appealed.