Cleric arrested for abusing student

Islamabad: A religious cleric of a renowned seminary, sexually abused a 10-year-old student in a mosque, alleged the family of the victim in the first information report (FIR No.725/23) lodged with the Shahzad Town police station under section 376-C.
Mst. Shamim Akhtar wife of Muhammad Asif resident of Nelore, lodged a complaint with the Shahzad Town police station saying that her two sons the ages of 10 and 12 years were learning Qur’an from Qari Shaukatullah in a seminary attached to Markazi Jamia Masjid Tarlai, molested her 10-year-old son on 29th September and sent him home. “My son told her about the incident four days later that Qari molested him on the night of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,” Mst. Shamim told the police. The police registered the case and arrested the Qari after medico legal examination which confirmed the sexual abuse.
