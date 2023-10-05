Nine LDA plots auctioned for over Rs100m

LAHORE:Nine plots were auctioned for over Rs100 millions in a grand public auction held by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Wednesday.

A large number of citizens participated in the public auction. In the public auction, lease rights of the marquee site covering an area of six kanals in Jubilee Town was auctioned for Rs13.5 million per annum, lease rights of 11 kanal five marla parking site located in Gulshan Ravi Civic Centre were auctioned for Rs88 lakh per annum, a one kanal residential plot No. 5 Block B in Jubilee Town was auctioned for RsRs4 crore 2770,400, a three marla 44 Sq.Ft commercial plot No 179-A/11 (Corner) Block F in Sabzazar was auctioned for Rs9,425,600, a three marla commercial plot No 547 Block D in Tajpura was auctioned for Rs7261,500, a plot No. 1/Q, Sector B2 located in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs672,400, a plot No. 1-R Sector B Two located in Quaid-e-Azam Town was auctioned for Rs6070,500, a commercial plot No. 1-S located in Quaid-e-Azam Town Sector B 2 was auctioned for Rs5678,000 and a Commercial plot 1-T 37 located in Quaid-e-Azam Town Sector B 2, was auctioned for Rs40 lakh.

Additional Director General Imran Ali, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director Housing X Ali Bin Sohail, Director Avenue One Rehan Athar, Director Private Housing Schemes Mahmood Ahmed, Director Housing Shahbaz ul Haq Ghurki and other officers supervised the public auction.