CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Frozen Melody 80.1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition curated by Ayesha Waseem, Javeria Kazi and Shakaib Ahmed, and featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Frozen Melody 80.1’, the show will run at the gallery until October 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.