Exploitative system

There is a heated debate going on about young lawyers and how poorly paid they are. In my opinion, these are the kinds of ruthless conditions that unconstrained capitalism leads to. The universities churn out thousands of fresh law graduates every year but there are only so many firms and senior lawyers to take them on, reducing the former’s bargaining power and leaving them open to exploitation.
It must also be stated that our higher educational institutes, especially the private ones, tend to charge very high fees from those pursuing a law degree, The result is that lawyers are very keen on recouping their investment once they enter the profession, charging exorbitant fees from their clients and coming up with ways to prolong cases in order to boost their earnings. This undermines the justice system in many ways including by limiting the lower-income segment’s access to legal help.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
