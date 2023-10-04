JI resents increase in electricity tariffs

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday resented the planned increase in electricity tariffs for a period of six months terming it as a drone attack on poor masses.
Speaking at a ceremony here, the JI central naib ameer and ex-MNA from Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Aslam said that an increase in electricity tariffs would result in electricity theft and corruption. Mian Aslam observed that an increase in tariffs would bring another storm of inflation in the country putting an immense economic burden on the poor masses. The JI leader said that Jamaat would intensify its countrywide movement which was started on September 02 against price hikes and inflation in the country. “Country's economic condition can be improved by ending VIP culture, judicious distribution of resources and elimination of corruption," he said.
