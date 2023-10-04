Higher education project discussed

MARDAN: The partner universities in the Higher Education SystemStrengthening Activity (HESSA) on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the proposed plan for the third year of project’s implementation.

The participants in the meeting provided feedback on improvements to the training programme under the HESSA initiative undertaken by the University of Utah in collaboration with the USAID.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Vice-Chancellor Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq hosted the meeting. Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Vice-Chancellor of University of Swat Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, Vice-Chancellor of Swabi Women University and Pro VC of Peshawar University along with senior faculty members and officials participated in the meeting.

USAID’s HESSA delegation led by Dr Aslam Chaudhry also attended the meeting. The VCs and faculty members, who had participated in various HESSA training programmes, discussed the progress on the project so far. They also discussed the work planning for the third year of the programme.

Dr Aslam briefed the participants on key accomplishments of the programme during the last two years. The project conducted international study tours to the University of Utah USA for Pakistani faculty from 16 partner universities across

Pakistan, where more than 400 university officials received capacity building support through USAID-HESSA programme. The project is supporting partner institutes in strengthening higher education.