Jamal powers Pakistan to Asian Games semi-final

LAHORE: Aamer Jamal's explosive innings of 41 off 16 balls, coupled with an impressive collective bowling performance by Pakistan Shaheens' spinners, secured their spot in the Asian Games 2023 semi-finals after beating Hong Kong by 68 runs in the one-sided quarter-final at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 runs courtsey of Aamer Jamal's exceptional hitting after he arrived at the crease in the 17th over.

Apart from Aamer, Asif Ali and debutant Arafat Minhas contributed significantly, forming a crucial seventh-wicket partnership, adding 36 runs from 26 balls. Asif (25) and Arafat (25) were the second-highest scorers.

Hong Kong's bowlers put up a commendable performance, with Ayush Shukla taking four wickets and Mohammad Ghazanfar claiming three.

In response, Pakistan's spin attack, led by Qasim Akram, proved too challenging for the opponent's batters, restricitng them to 92 runs in 18.5 overs. Khushdil Shah took three wickets, while Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Qasim Akram each secured two each.

Babar Hayat (29) Hong Kong's top scorer for Hong Kong. With this victory, Pakistan advances to the second semi-final on Friday, 6 October, where they will face the winner of the third quarter-final between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for Wednesday (today).