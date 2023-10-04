‘JVs, tech transfer to solve crisis’

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala on Tuesday said Pakistan could get rid of the worst economic crisis by increasing production, signing joint ventures, and seeking technology transfers.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 12th IEEEP Fair at the Karachi Expo Centre. He urged the industrial sector to look for technological transfer through joint ventures and help the national economy by creating strong base for import substitution. “The IEEEP Fair offers a distinctive platform for exhibitors in the fields of electronics, electrical engineering, and renewable energy, along with consultants and trade visitors, to exchange insights, foster an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements and technological expertise within the engineering industry,” said Zubair.

The event being held from October 3 to 5 also provides an avenue to explore a multitude of innovative and cost-effective solutions to address engineering-related challenges.

“This exhibition holds particular significance for Pakistan, considering that engineering forms the backbone of the nation. Hence, Pakistan must establish a robust industrial foundation and promote local production to replace imports and compete on par with other nations,” the TDAP CEO said.