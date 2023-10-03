LWMC to promote waste segregation among students

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made significant strides in Clean Campus Ambassador Programme, an initiative aimed at promoting waste segregation and cleanliness in both private and government schools across the City.

LWMC CEO Babar sahib Din said teams of dedicated individuals have been actively working to raise awareness about the importance of proper waste management, waste segregation and maintaining cleanliness in educational institutions. This initiative was pivotal in instilling a sense of responsibility and environmental consciousness among the students. Recently, a seminar was organised at a local school in Gulberg Town, where educators and students were briefed on the significance of maintaining a clean and organised environment. The seminar served as a platform to discuss the objectives of the Clean Campus Ambassador Programme and the positive impact it aims to have on school communities.

Deputy CEO Fahd Mahmood on this occasion shared valuable insights and encouraged active participation in the initiative. His presence underscored the importance of the programme and demonstrated LWMC's commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for all. Students in various schools are actively participating in training sessions focused on waste reduction and waste segregation, conducted by the LWMC. LWMC CEO emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation on sustainable waste management practices and the positive impact they can have on the environment.

Similar seminars are being conducted in both government and private schools across the city, ensuring a wide reach and a comprehensive understanding of the importance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal.

Practical training sessions, including waste packing and waste segregation activities, are being organised within school premises to provide students with hands-on experience. These activities aim to sensitize the students about the practical aspects of waste management, encouraging them to implement responsible waste practices in their daily lives. The Punjab government's commendable initiative has garnered praise and appreciation from both students and parents alike. The positive response underscores the collective understanding of the crucial role waste management and cleanliness play in maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment.

LWMC CEO reiterated the importance of a cleaner, greener future, encouraging active participation and collaboration from all stakeholders in this endeavour.