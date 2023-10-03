Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo Championship from Nov 1

LAHORE: The registration process for the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship, which will be hosted by Pakistan in November, is in full swing.

The event will start at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from November 1 and will last until November 5. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) said that the top taekwondo players from all over the world will participate in the senior category competitions of kyorugi and poomsae.

The PTTF chief Col (retd) Waseem Janjua hailed the hosting of the event given to Pakistan by the Asian Taekwondo Federation and said that the PTF had organized the 4th Asian Open in Pakistan last year as well. “Through sports the positive image of Pakistan can be promoted,” Col Wasim said.

“Such international events in the country will be beneficial in the professional development of our progress and they will learn a lot and gain experience in competition with their international contemporaries,” he said.

He said that the world's best players, international referees and officials of the Asian Taekwondo Federation will also come to Pakistan to participate in the championship. The arrangements for the fifth edition of the event are being finalised.