Underachievers

Despite the fact that Pakistan is rich in resources, it still lags behind other countries in the region and beyond. We have plenty of oil, zinc, coal, copper, iron, tiles of high quality, salt, fertile land, and, most importantly, one of the highest numbers of skilled and educated young people in the world.

And yet, we are still struggling on the development front. To put it in a nutshell, Pakistan is rich in resources but poor at management.

Razia Sardar Ahmed Jatoi

Larkana