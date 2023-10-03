Shariat Court disposes of review plea against Imran-Bushra nikah

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday disposed of the review plea against the nikah of PTI Chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi, stating the court had already given its verdict in the case. The FSC in February 2022 had dismissed a petition seeking a decree against former prime minister Imran Khan’s marriage. Giving its ruling on the review plea, FSC Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, heading a three-judge bench, remarked that the court had already given its verdict in the case related to Family Act 1964. The CJ observed that the case against the FSC judgment has already been pending before the Supreme Court’s Shariat Apellate Bench, so the jurisdiction to hear the review plea is limited. It would be appropriate if you move the Shariat Apellate Bench, he told the applicant. Justice Syed Anwar remarked that knowledge is not anyone’s property. “It would be better if you consult a lawyer,” the FSC judge advised applicant Shahid Orakzai. In its 2022 verdict, the FSC had ruled that the petition against Imran Khan’s marriage didn’t suit in the eyes of law as it was not filed in accordance with the Federal Shariat Court Procedure Rules 1981. The court had also observed that the petitioner had failed to mention any specific provision of law being repugnant to the injunctions of Holy Quran and Sunnah as required by the Constitution and termed it non-maintainable.