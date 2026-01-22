AI will create jobs, not just replace them, says Nvidia CEO

As the debate over artificial intelligence and jobs intensifies, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is presenting a different perspective on the matter. As discussed during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jensen stated that AI is going to be a solution to unemployment instead of causing it.

Instead, he thinks that a robotic workforce is a way to create jobs that are in skilled trades, such as construction workers, plumbers, and electricians.

Can AI systems takeover jobs?

Concerns over the potential for AI systems to replace human workers have been amplified by the increasing proficiency of chat systems like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. There have been worries that this will affect employment areas like coding, data analysis, and programme development.

However, some white-collar work in these areas might be affected by this shift; AI-related work will include many more fields than software development.

Huang explained that artificial intelligence relies on vast physical infrastructur. Data centres, semiconductor plants and AI factories must be built and maintained. Data centres, semiconductor plants and AI factories have to be constructed and serviced.

This has triggered what he described as the "largest infrastructure buildout in human history". The effect is increasing demand for electricians, plumbers, steelworkers and building workers. These jobs that service AI infrastructure cannot be automated.

According to Huang, these roles are not only secure but also increasingly well paid. Labour shortages mean many trade workers now earn salaries comparable to, or higher than, traditional tech roles.

Some workers involved in chip manufacturing and construction of AI facilities already bring in six-figure incomes. Huang said the economic benefits of AI need to be widely shared, not limited to engineers or researchers.