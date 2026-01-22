Prince William arrives in Bristol to see UK's most poweful supercomputer Isambard-AI

Prince William on Thursday arrived in Bristol, where he is visiting the UK's most powerful supercomputer and a pioneering sustainable tech company based in the city.

The Prince of Wales, who launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, is visiting the 2025 finalist Matter at its headquarters in Bristol.

His social media account posted a video of the future king arriving in Bristol, a city straddling the River Avon in the southwest of England.

According to reports, the company will show him its innovative filtration technology designs to limit microplastics from entering the UK's waterways.

Matter staff members will show Prince William how the company's filtration system works. The Prince founded The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious environmental award to celebrate and support projects to protect the environment.

He will then visit the University of Bristol to see Isambard-AI, the UK's most powerful supercomputer. Isambard-AI has the power to process in one second what would take the entirety of humanity 80 years.

William will meet scientists from the university who are exploring how the computer can develop drugs to fight heart disease, Alzheimer's and cancer, as well as predict extreme weather.