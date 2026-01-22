Dog dies after Florida woman allegedly sets neighbour’s house on fire

A Florida woman has been charged after a blazing house fire, allegedly sparked in the aftermath of an argument, left a family’s dog dead.

According to WTSP, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Lehigh Acres after reports that the property was completely engulfed by fire.

As firefighters battled the fire, investigators began figuring out what had unfolded in the hours before.

Authorities say a heated verbal argument had taken place between one of the residents and the suspect Jasmine Saintil earlier that day.

Deputies said surveillance footage later showed Saintil returning to the property and staying several minutes on the front porch.

She was then seen leaving the area carrying what appeared to be a bottle and a torch. After a while, thick smoke began pouring from the home.

Everyone inside managed to escape safely, but the family’s dog was unable to get out and died from smoke inhalation, police said.

Saintil was later tracked down and taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Offences like such carry severe penalties under Florida law if she is convicted. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno condemned the alleged act in strong terms, saying that his office has ‘zero tolerance’ for such acts or harm to innocent animals.

The investigation remans ongoing.