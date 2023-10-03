New strategy: Only Nawaz to address public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has decided that only former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address the public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground after his return on October 21, 2023.

The new strategy was decided after consultations among the party leaders including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz, party sources said.

Earlier, it was planned that Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders would also address the rally, but now it was decided that no other leader would address, except for Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that before the Nawaz Sharif address, PMLN Lahore President Saiful Mulook Khokhar would make the opening remarks and thank the audience. Nawaz Sharif would give a narrative to the PMLN workers in his address, sources said adding that the move was suggested by Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, party leaders including Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Mashhood Ali Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari and others met Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Monday and discussed legal and political issues regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.