Two students get laptops

BATTAGRAM: Two students were given laptops under the “Parha Likha Battagram” campaign. A local elder Fayyaz Mohammad Jamal launched the initiative to support and encourage the students in Battagram to pursue their education by using modern technology. In the first phase of the initiative, two lucky students were given the laptops. The lucky students were decided through a draw.

About 520 students participated in the first phase of the draw. The laptops were given to the students at a ceremony at the Shagai ground. Local people and students attended the function. Fayyaz Mohammad said that it was his desire to promote education and support the students.He added that the second phase of the draw would be held on October 8 in which more students would be given laptops.