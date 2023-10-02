US diplomat inaugurates Breast Centre

LAHORE:The US Consul General Lahore, Kristin Hawkins, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Breast Centre, a flagship clinic of the Women’s Health Centre, established at a trust hospital. The Breast Centre, which has been established in collaboration with Johns Hopkins International (JHI), will provide comprehensive breast cancer care to women in Pakistan. The launch of the centre marks the beginning of breast cancer awareness month and demonstrates commitment to the treatment of this illness. The Centre is a one-stop service for all breast cancer related issues for women, including advanced screenings, diagnostic evaluations, and personalised care plans. This centre will be linked to health services for women at the hospital and support the one-stop care delivery model.