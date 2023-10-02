6,000 students appear in PU 3rd entrance test

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Sunday conducted its 3rd entrance test for a few undergraduate programmes.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chairman Test Committee Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry reviewed arrangements for the test. Around 6,000 students registered themselves for the test held at 35 centres. Seven types of entrance tests were conducted for the said programmes. PU has reserved 25 percent marks of entrance test for undergraduate admissions. The PU administration also set up guidance camps for students in New Campus and Old Campus and provided shuttle bus service to the candidates and their parents.

UET hosts US University Fair

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) hosted a successful 'US University Fair: Connecting Pakistani Students with Opportunities Abroad' here on Sunday. According to a press release, representatives from esteemed US Universities interacted directly with more than 250 students. The opportunity allowed students to ask questions, and explore the multitude of options available for pursuing higher education in the United States. Chloe Glenn from SUNY at Albany, Zeke Montgomery from Drexel University, Madison Ferreri from University of New Hemisphere, Jay Ligon from Louisiana Tech University, Ben Baliga from Saint Cloud State University, Ludmi Herath from Chicago School, Adeel Ahmed from University of Colorado at Boulder and Anam Iqbal from Southern Methodist University visited UET.