After closure of schools on CM’s order: Number of conjunctivitis patients decreases

LAHORE:Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's school closure formula paid off as a significant decrease in the number of conjunctivitis patients was witnessed in Punjab.

Around 1,134 conjunctivitis patients were reported across Punjab while four days ago approximately 15,000 patients were reported in a single day. Mohsin Naqvi announced closing the schools on seeing conjunctivitis affected children during his visit to the Ravi Road Girls School four days earlier.

The total number of conjunctivitis patients across Punjab have become 98,627. Around 236 more new patients are reported during the past 24 hours and the total number of conjunctivitis patients in Lahore have become 8,682.

Naqvi felicitates China on national day

The caretaker chief minister congratulated the President of China, Prime Minister and other leadership on the National Day of the People's Republic of China. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his good wishes to the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Chinese Consul General and the people of China. China is an excellent neighbour, a time-tested friend and a great strategic partner of Pakistan. The significant successes and achievements of China are worth emulating for all the developing countries including Pakistan. He outlined that Pakistan-China relations steadfastly moved forward and would become even more stronger than before in times to come.

CM praises police on foiling attack on check post in Mianwali

Caretaker chief minister paid tribute to the patrolling police on foiling the attack of terrorists at Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali. The Punjab police personnel by taking timely action countered the attack of terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyred police personnel Haroon Khan who embraced martyrdom during the attack. Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of martyred Haroon Khan.

- Opens reading room, cafeteria

Caretaker chief minister after the upgradation, inaugurated Ibn-e-Sina reading room and cafeteria at King Edward Medical College University. Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet visited the upgraded reading room and the cafeteria. The CM and the provincial ministers reviewed the facilities being provided in the reading room and cafeteria, checked the quality of edible items in the cafeteria. The CM went to the kitchen of the cafeteria and monitored the preparation process of the edible items. Mohsin Naqvi and the ministers met with the doctors present in the reading room and cafeteria and inquired from them about the facilities being provided. The doctors thanked Mohsin Naqvi for facilitating the upgradation of the reading room and cafeteria. Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the doctors after the inauguration congratulated the students on getting a reading room and a new cafeteria.