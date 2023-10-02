Australia secure third spot in Global Cup

KARACHI: Australia secured the third position in inaugural MCW Over 40 Cricket Global Cup 2023 after outclassing the United State of America (USA) by eight wickets, while Canada finished seventh by overcoming Nepal in the seventh place classification match on Sunday.

On Monday, Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies in the final at the National Bank Stadium, while Hong Kong will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the plate final at Moin Khan Academy.

Having been massacred by Pakistan in the semifinals, the Australians overcame the dangerous USA, who had gone down fighting against West Indies in the other pre-final, with remarkable ease.

Electing to bat, USA were reduced to 48 for four. Skipper Muhammad Farrukh (70) again played a superb knock, adding 89 for fifth wicket with Adnan Taj (29). But another mini-collapse saw them bowled out for 171 in 42.1 overs.

Medium-pacer Mark Leard (3-24) and Tim MacDonald (2-39) shared bowling honours. In reply, Australia lost opener Craig MacKay cheaply but the 128-run second wicket stand between Martin Raadschelders (89) and Steve Paulsen, who remained undefeated on 65, ensured a comfortable victory. Opening batsman Raadschelders was declared Man of the Match for his enterprising innings.

Canada dictated terms after breaking Nepal’s opening stand and completed the easiest of wins. The 64-run first wicket partnership in 12 overs between Rabin Joshi (37) and Ram Naresh Yadav (31) justified Nepal’s decision of batting first.

But they lost three wickets at the same score to get bowled out for 142 in 36.4 overs. Leg-spinner Ali Farooq (4-23), adjudged Man of the Match, was Canada’s pick of the bowlers with fellow leg-spinner Khalid Gillani (2-17) and off-spinner Tyrone Atmaram (2-7) also proving effective.

Nepal had no answers to the onslaught carried from Canadian openers, Nasir Shaikh (73) and Sajjad Riaz, who returned unconquered on 59.