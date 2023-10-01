Man stabbed to death; four injured

LAHORE : A man was stabbed to death and four others were injured by stabbing and firing in main market Amrasadhu, Factory Area. The deceased was identified as Saqib.

The injured identified as Qasim, Osman, Bilal and Abbas were shifted to the General Hospital. Qasim and Usman were injured by firing. Further investigations were being conducted in the light of the statements of the injured. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Youth wounded over minor dispute

A 22-year-old youth was shot and wounded by his friend over a minor dispute in Chung police area. The accused identified as Ahad alias Judge shot and wounded Mursaleen over a minor issue and escaped from the scene. The injured was shifted to the hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Six missing persons reunited with heirs

Lahore Investigation police found six missing persons and handed them over to their heirs. South Cantt Investigation police traced a Filipino women Amy C. Canto, Samra, Maimoona Mukhtar and Samar and handed them over to their heirs. Sabzazar Investigation police traced Ali Hasan and Nadeem. All the missing persons had left their homes due to reprimands.

Trainee cops visit PSCA

Under training traffic police officers at Police Training School Farooqabad made a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday.

The delegation comprised over 300 officers and faculty members who participated in the advanced class course.

During their visit, the delegation received an informative and comprehensive briefing on the operations of the Safe City initiative, courtesy of Shift Commander DSPs. On this occasion, Shift commander DSPs provided the briefing on the functioning of the organization and also conducted visits to various departments. The delegation was taken to the Police 15 Emergency Helpline and the Electronic Data Analysis Centers.

Woman shot, wounded

A woman was shot and wounded by unknown persons in the limits of Chung police. The injured woman identified as Sakina Bibi was shifted to a local hospital where her condition was said to be precarious.

Police teams lauded

IGP Punjab congratulated the police teams for excellent security and traffic arrangements throughout the province for the peaceful organisation of processions, rallies and gatherings on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal.

At least 1,281 Mehafil-e-Milad gatherings and 2,510 processions and rallies were organized across the province including Lahore. More than 46,000 officers and officials performed security duties across the province.