Qasim aims for cricket medal in Asian Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Shaheens, led by Qasim Akram, are set to depart for China to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The T20 format will see Pakistan Shaheens enter the tournament from the quarter-final stage, having qualified directly as one of the top four ICC ranked sides in the continent.

Quarter-final matches are scheduled for 3 and 4 October, with Pakistan playing their quarter-final on 3 October at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The semi-finals will follow on 6 October, while the final and the bronze medal match are set for Saturday, 7 October. Ahead of their departure, the Pakistan Shaheens underwent a five-day camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Under the guidance of coaches, players engaged in training sessions and match scenarios to prepare for the tournament.

The 15-member squad includes seven players who have previously represented Pakistan in international cricket. Notable players in the squad are Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Qasim Akram, the team captain, expressed his honor in leading the side in the Asian Games.

He highlighted the team's recent success in winning the ACC Emerging Asia Cup and expressed confidence in the players' readiness for the upcoming challenges.

Akram urged fans to support the Shaheens side in the Asian Games, emphasizing the team's simplicity and determination to win matches for the country.

Pakistan Shaheens squad: Qasim Akram (captain), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir

Player Support Personnel – Shahid Aslam (head coach-cum-manager), Umar Rasheed (bowling coach), Hanif Malik (batting and fielding coach) and Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist).