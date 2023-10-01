Govt raises LPG price by Rs20.86/kg for Oct 2023

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a substantial 8.7 percent increase, equivalent to 20.86 per kilogram, in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for both domestic and commercial consumers in October 2023, compared to the preceding month. The revised pricing structure is set to take effect from today (October 1, 2023).
Notably, this is the third straight month the government has been increasing LPG prices by a significant margin. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) attributed this consistent escalation to two key factors: the devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the prices of Propane and Butane, the principal components of LPG, by Saudi Aramco.
The Ogra’s notification revealed the per-kilogram price of LPG will rise to Rs261in October, up from Rs240 per kilogram in September 2023.
