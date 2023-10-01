In rare visit, top Pakistani business leaders meet US officials

The flag of Pakistan flies among American flags erected by students and staff from Pepperdine University in Malibu. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: A group of Pakistan’s top private business executives concluded their two-day visit to the US during which they met with American trade and treasury officials as well as high-ups of various financial institutions.

The eight-member delegation included Lucky Group’s CEO Mohammad Ali Tabba, TPL’s CEO Ali Jameel, HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana and HBL’s CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood, Atlas Honda’s CEO Saquib Shirazi, Systems’ Asif Peer and Unilever CEO Amir Paracha.

The delegation briefed the US Department of Treasury on Pakistan’s banking and financial services issues, trade and investment policy, while it also exchanged views on US-Pakistan investment and commercial relations with the US Department of Commerce.

The high-powered Pakistani delegation also had a meeting on enhancing US-Pakistan investment and commercial ties with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a not-for-profit membership organization that encourages dialogue between business and political leaders in different countries. Their meetings with the representatives of financial institutions, especially DFC and IFC, also explored opportunities to support economic development in Pakistan. The delegation appreciated the support extended to secure the IMF’s 9-month Stand-By Agreement to Pakistan.