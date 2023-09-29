PESSI workers seek issuance of pension increase notification

RAWALPINDI: The pensioners of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) have demanded issuance of notification for increase in pension by 17.5% as decided by the Federal Punjab governments in the budget for the year 2023-24.

The pensioners have expressed disappointment that head office of PESSI is yet to issue notification for increase in their pensions with effect from July 01, 2023 as promised by the Punjab government.

The PESSI is mainly running hospitals and dispensaries to provide health treatments to employees and workers of industrial units, hotels and those serving in other organizations.