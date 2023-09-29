Body of missing girl recovered

MINGORA: The body of the four-year-old missing girl was recovered from the well and the accused were arrested, a top police official said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference at the Swat Press Club, District Police Officer (DPO), Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur, said the girl’s father, Zeeshan, had filed a report on September 25 that his minor daughter, Zoha, had gone missing in the limits of the Rahimabad Police Station.
Using modern investigation techniques, he said, the police worked tirelessly and arrested three suspects, including a woman, who confessed to have committed the crime.
He explained that the reason for killing the victim was the recent fight that took place between the kids of the rival parties.“The body has been recovered from the well while a case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he added.
