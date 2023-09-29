Dispensary inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: Lakki Marwat tehsil council chairman Shafqatullah Khan Khoidadkhel inaugurated a dispensary in Sarkati Michenkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

The inaugural function was attended among others by consumer rights commission of Pakistan (CRCP) regional director Waliullah Khan, Maulana Umar Farooq, Ghulam Akbar Marwat, Maulana Abdullah Shah, Khalik Dad Khan and Waheedul Haq. Waliullah Khan said that the provision of standard health services to citizens was his top priority.