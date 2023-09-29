Interactive session on drug awareness held

Islamabad:In a bid to address the pressing issues of mental health and drug-related challenges among Pakistani youth, Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margala) in F-7/4, Islamabad, played host to a thought-provoking event here on Thursday.

The event, was led by the renowned resource person, Dr. Kanwal Qaiser, and featured the presence of Mehwish Tariq, CEO of Hometown Community Foundation. The gathering was attended by both faculty members and students, creating a platform for open discussions and interactive sessions on critical issues. The event commenced with a compelling short film titled "Nuggets," setting the tone for the day's discussions.

Dr. Kanwal Qaiser presented alarming data concerning drug addiction and the rising incidence of youth suicides in Pakistan. The Hometown Community Foundation's vision for addressing these issues revolved around community involvement, addiction prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation through a collaborative platform. Their strategy includes education and awareness campaigns, legislative initiatives, and in-depth research and case studies.

The event concluded with a dynamic question and answer session, where participants engaged with Dr. Kanwal Qaiser and Mehwish Tariq, gaining valuable insights into the multifaceted aspects of mental health and drug-related challenges among Pakistani youth. The session culminated with a unifying moment as the attendees joined together to sing the national anthem.

This event not only shed light on the prevailing issues but also emphasised the importance of collective action in finding sustainable solutions to safeguard the well-being of the younger generation.