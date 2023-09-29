Islamabad gets new CTO

Islamabad: Mustafa Tanweer, 19-grade officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), has been transferred from the office of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), appointed as SSP (Logistics) with the additional charge of AIG (Investigation and Complaints).

Muhammad Sarfara Virk, PSP officer of 18 grade, will replace him as CTO Islamabad, transferring him from the assignment of SSP (Logistics with the additional charge of AIG (Investigation and Complaints), said in the notification issued by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad on Thursday. Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb (18-grade PSP officer) has been transferred from the office of AIG (General and Development) and appointed DPO (City Zone) transferring Hassan Jahangir (PSP BS-18) who will replace Muhammad Arslan joining as AIG (General and Development), the notification concluded.