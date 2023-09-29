Motorcyclist dies in road accident

LAHORE:A 68-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in Mughalpura area on Thursday. Overseas Pakistani Karamat Ali was moving on his motorcycle when a speeding bus hit him near Canal Road Lal Bridge, Mughalpura, leaving him dead on the spot.

Decapitated body found

A decapitated body, believed to be that of a 40-year-old man, was found in a field near Defence-C on Thursday.

The locals informed the police about the blood-soaked body in the field. The police and forensic team arrived at the scene, collected the evidence and shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem. According to the initial probe, the unknown person(s) decapitated the victim and threw his body in the field.

Two robbers arrested

Gulberg Police have arrested two members of a robber gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Saim and Umar. Police had arrested them after responding on a 15 call near Jam-e-Shireen Park. As many as two pistols, cash and mobile phone have been recovered from their custody. The bike under their use has also been recovered. Police said that many cases have been traced to them. They were investigating the matter further.