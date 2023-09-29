Scattered rains forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city on Thursday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next two days.

MET officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while snowfall over high mountains was also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Dry weather was likely to prevail over other plain areas of the country, while hot in southern parts. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad at 43 degrees centigrade and at Lahore at 36 degrees centigrade and minimum as 23 degrees centigrade.