Milad at Governor’s House

LAHORE:An auspicious Mehfil-i-Milad was organised by Begum Ayesha Baligh, the wife of the Governor, at the Governor’s House Thursday.
During the ceremony, the life of the Prophet (PBUH) was illuminated and discussed. The event was graced by the presence of Begum Dr. Raghib Naimi, Begum Anwar Abdul Ghani, Begum Talat Mahmood, and a large number of women who participated in the gathering. Renowned Naat Khawans recited Naat, paying tribute to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Speaking on this occasion, the speakers emphasised that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) serves as the finest example and a source of guidance for all of us. A special prayer was also offered for national security, development, and prosperity.Women from various walks of life participated.
