US Consul General urges Pakistani students to acquire leadership skills

LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins has said that the English language, leadership and critical thinking skills in Pakistani students will benefit Pakistani communities.

Kristin Hawkins visited Faisalabad to welcome 175 new students to the US- sponsored English Access Micro Scholarship Program, implemented in partnership with the University of Education. English Access Micro Scholarship Program, funded by the US Department of State, is a rigorous, two-year interactive program building a foundation in English language, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills for students, aged 13 to 20, who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The program helps participants become more competitive for higher education and employment opportunities.

\The US Mission in Pakistan signed an agreement with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for an upcoming access program for 200 students. The university has completed three US government-sponsored English language programs for 450 students since 2017. The graduates of this program become part of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), the largest alumni network in the world. Through PUAN, these graduates can network, apply for small grants, and share their knowledge through community service outreach.

While in Faisalabad, Consul General Hawkins also met with members of the PUAN Executive Board and discussed how the network can work on creative solutions to global problems. PUAN’s 37,000 members, one of the largest alumni networks in the world, connect the two countries.