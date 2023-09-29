Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: A gunman dressed in combat gear and wearing a bulletproof vest went on a shooting rampage at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam on Thursday, killing a 14-year-old girl, her mother and a teacher.
Dutch police said they were still investigating the motive for the twin attacks by the 32-year-old man, who also set fire to the hospital and the house.
The man first burst into a house in the Dutch port city and opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously injuring her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters. The girl later died of her injuries. He then moved to a classroom at the Erasmus MC university hospital, shooting dead a 46-year-old teacher before starting another fire in the facility, sparking panic.
ROME: Italy´s hard-right government has issued its second decree in a month on migration, with its latest attempt...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s top court heard appeals on Thursday against a law restricting how a prime minister can be...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed on Thursday to defeat criminal gangs after a surge of violence...
WASHINGTON: Iranian naval forces repeatedly aimed a laser at an American military helicopter during a routine flight...
EREZ, Palestinian Territories: Israel said it reopened on Thursday a key crossing with Gaza to Palestinian workers...
SEOUL: North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling...