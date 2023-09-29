 
Friday September 29, 2023
Killing growth

September 29, 2023

The sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices has made everything from transport to food more expensive for ordinary Pakistanis, especially the lower-income group. This has become a major economic problem as it is squeezing out any potential for economic growth.

The government has to counteract the rise in fuel prices, along with inflation in general, instead of constantly raising the price of fuel every few weeks.

Navera Aara

Hyderabad