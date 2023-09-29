Justice for Palestine

This letter refers to the news report ‘FM Jilani asserts relations with Israel hinge on interests of nation, Palestinians’ (September 24, 2023). What the FM said has consistently been Pakistan’s stand. Also, while grieving for our brothers and sisters in Indian-occupied Kashmir, we cannot just abandon the Palestinians.
Even during General Musharraf’s rule, the case for Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with Israel had reached quite an advanced stage. However, the Israeli government has rejected the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, which nearly the whole world considers to be the only just and practical solution of the issue.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
