War crimes

The Iraq war will forever remain an ugly blot on America’s political history. Twenty years ago, a foreign power took it upon itself to wage a war in a country that supposedly possessed weapons of mass destruction (a claim that was never proven and was in fact widely panned as being a cynical lie). Thousands of children die as a result, but these deaths were viewed as ‘collateral damage’. Scores of Iraqis were detained in prison by US personnel without any evidence. A recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) confirms that Iraqis who were tortured in the Abu Ghraib prison have not yet been compensated for these crimes committed by US officials. To expect such an entity to be remorseful may be a lot. But it is indeed important to keep reminding all countries to make up for the wrongs they have done.

During the Iraq war, the propaganda machinery was remarkably compelling. Save for a few lone voices against the war, Americans were on board and cheered as their leaders carried on with their aggression, killing ordinary people without any accountability. Civilians, supposed terrorists, and almost everyone walking under the Iraqi sun were called a threat and apparently deserved to be killed. Those who were detained in the infamous Abu Ghraib prison were subjected to unimaginable levels of torture, including physical and sexual humiliation. Photos that came out of these war prisons still carry a warning for people – the explicit content can be triggering for a vast majority. Victims of torture have regularly come out to document the abuses they faced inside the prison, but it seems that for the US, victims have to be from a certain ethnicity, religious background, and an ally country to qualify for its sympathy.

The political reincarnation of George W Bush (the man responsible for turning Iraq into a battleground) points to America’s double standards when it comes to upholding human rights. Several years ago, when Bush reappeared on the political screen, he displayed his love for painting to teary-eyed and forgetful Americans. Absent from his grand welcome were critical voices that continue to hold him responsible for the war that not only brought an entire country to ruins but also left an army of US veterans casually abandoned to deal with their PTSD. Things continue to move on at quite a shocking pace. Allies and other Middle Eastern countries ready to strengthen their economic power have already ignored the crimes the US committed. For too long have powerful countries been given a free pass with their otherwise conscious allies preferring to stay silent over holding such countries accountable for their actions. Be it America’s war crimes or India’s attacks on voices of dissent, countries that work together carry their immunity badges with pride and arrogance. But people do not forget. And the voices of people – regardless of how many attempts are made to repress them – will continue to find a way to keep reminding leaders of the crimes they have committed. A war that was started on the foundation of a lie will continue to taint the superpower’s claims of respecting human rights.