RBISE officials visit exam centres

Rawalpindi: Chairman of the Educational Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres for the 9th Second Annual 2023 exams. During the visit, Chairman Adnan Khan inspected the arrival times of examination candidates, assessed the supervisory staff’s administrative abilities, reviewed seating plans and attendance of all candidates, and held discussions with staff, resident inspectors, mobile inspectors, candidates, and their parents regarding the examination centre’s arrangements. After the visit, he stated that the Rawalpindi Educational Board is committed to providing new facilities for the inclusion of examination candidates. For future exams, the Rawalpindi Educational Board is implementing revolutionary reforms that will eradicate cheating and reward deserving, hardworking, and intelligent candidates according to their efforts.
Rawalpindi:The Accreditation Inspection Committees of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council visited...
Islamabad:Federal Education Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry has claimed that he is not responsible for the postings of...
Islamabad:Stringent security measures have been taken by the Law Enforcement Agencies of the twin-cities of Islamabad...
Rawalpindi:The Deputy Commissioner , Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has issued a notification to close down all private...
Islamabad:Despite significant increase in construction cost, the development of high-rise commercial buildings is...
Islamabad:Speakers at a seminar urged the authorities and the tourism management companies to prioritise green...