RBISE officials visit exam centres

Rawalpindi: Chairman of the Educational Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres for the 9th Second Annual 2023 exams. During the visit, Chairman Adnan Khan inspected the arrival times of examination candidates, assessed the supervisory staff’s administrative abilities, reviewed seating plans and attendance of all candidates, and held discussions with staff, resident inspectors, mobile inspectors, candidates, and their parents regarding the examination centre’s arrangements. After the visit, he stated that the Rawalpindi Educational Board is committed to providing new facilities for the inclusion of examination candidates. For future exams, the Rawalpindi Educational Board is implementing revolutionary reforms that will eradicate cheating and reward deserving, hardworking, and intelligent candidates according to their efforts.