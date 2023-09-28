128 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE:The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes continued to sting people as an increasing number of patients affected by dengue virus are being reported in provincial capital as well as other districts of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 128 new dengue patients were confirmed in Punjab, which brought the total number to 3,914 confirmed dengue patients in 36 districts of Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the health department, 60 new patients were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours bringing the total number of dengue patients to 1,587 in Lahore. The dengue virus was confirmed in 40 new patients in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of dengue patients to 992 in Rawalpindi this year. As many as 10 new dengue patients were confirmed in Multan in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 491 dengue patients in Multan this year. A total of 158 dengue patients are currently under treatment in hospitals across Punjab out of which 60 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Lahore.