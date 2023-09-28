Girl raped by three persons

LAHORE Three persons raped a girl in Raiwind area here on Wednesday. The victim worked at a brick kiln. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and sought a report from the SP concerned. He directed to provide full protection to the victim girl and her family.

Man shot dead over enmity:

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Gujjarpura area on Wednesday. The unknown assailants approached the victim Raza in China Scheme Block B-2 of Gujjarpura area and shot him to death. The police said that the victim had been murdered over an old enmity. The police shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem.

Man arrested for molesting child:

Nawab Town police arrested a man on charges of molesting a 12-year-old child. The accused was identified as Nauman. Police have registered a case against the accused and handed him over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.

Road accidents:

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,106 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, four people died, whereas 1,147 were injured. Out of these, 576 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 571 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.