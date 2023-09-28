Movement-based theatre attempts to explore subconscious mind

A movement-based theatre, titled ‘Nocturnal’, was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) during the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 on Wednesday, in which actors heavily relied on body language to convey their subconscious mind and dreams.

The play was written and directed by Bazelah Mustafa who has been practising the theatrical art in Pakistan as well as the United Kingdom. The cast of Nocturnal comprised Ali Sher, Ashmal Lalwany, Raam Govind, Yogeshwar Karrera and Faizan Younus.

The performance was open to interpretation. According to a statement issued by the ACP, the play was a satire on the current circumstances of the country and depicted how the masses were being exploited by the ruling class.

The festival will offer Imran Aslam’s satire Art Aur Aata today (Thursday). It was initially scheduled for Friday, September 29, but due to 12th Rabiul Awwal falling on Friday, the ACP decided to stage the play on Thursday.

The theatre festival will continue till October 8. Even though more than half of the festival is over, many original plays as well as adaptations of works by prominent writers such as Harold Pinter and Marsha Norman are still to be staged.