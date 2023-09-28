Elections sans Imran

This letter refers to the news report ‘Elections can be held minus Imran Khan: Kakar’ (September 25, 2023). There has been a lot of criticism of this statement by various parties, organizations and individuals and I must say that it was indeed impolitic and unnecessary. However it is not wrong to point out that our political process can continue without one individual, no matter who he or she is.

If Imran Khan is under trial or disqualified that does not mean that the PTI will cease to function. The same rule also applies to other political figures like the Sharifs or the Zardaris. Parties are larger than personalities and we must understand this idea here in Pakistan. The accountability process goes side by side with the electoral process and countries don't stop working for the sake of any one person.

Saiqa Saleem

Abbottabad

*****

This letter refers to the news report ‘Elections can be held minus Imran Khan: Kakar’ (September 25, 2023). It does not behoove the caretaker prime minister to make such an inappropriate statement as this matter is for the courts and the Election Commission to decide. The caretaker prime minister and his chosen team are well advised to focus on governance issues and the worsening economy. The law-and-order situation is dismal, there is no let-up in corruption nor does there appear to be any plan to alleviate the financial suffering of the people.

In a display of extravagance, PM Kakar travelled to New York last week for the UN General Assembly session when he could have addressed the assembly via a videolink. This smacks of an elitist mindset and insensitivity to the waste of public money at a time when the country is reeling from a serious financial crunch and people face record inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi