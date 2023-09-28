Excessive bills

The caretaker energy minister has said that an increase in gas prices is inevitable due to the huge losses being suffered by gas companies. The question arises as to why it is the public that needs to pay for the inefficiencies of these companies. The same goes for the electricity sector, where line losses and power theft are being put forward as the reason for excessive billing. Getting the people to pay for the mistakes of the utility companies is the height of cruelty and the concerned authorities must reverse these price hikes and reform the companies instead.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad