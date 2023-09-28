Excessive bills

The caretaker energy minister has said that an increase in gas prices is inevitable due to the huge losses being suffered by gas companies. The question arises as to why it is the public that needs to pay for the inefficiencies of these companies. The same goes for the electricity sector, where line losses and power theft are being put forward as the reason for excessive billing. Getting the people to pay for the mistakes of the utility companies is the height of cruelty and the concerned authorities must reverse these price hikes and reform the companies instead.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif’s confidential ‘note’ contradicts his narrative’ . The...
The managing director of the IMF continues to call for Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. The World Bank...
With elections around the corner, it is time for political elite to focus on the welfare of the citizens, who have...
This letter refers to the article ‘Towards a federalized tax structure’ by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf...
Pakistan's economy is not out of the woods yet. We have seen some improvements on the exchange-rate front but it...
I recently visited Shikarpur, which is my birthplace, and, to my utter shock, found that the city is in ruins. All the...