PTI slams Kakar’s statement on Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Wednesday criticized Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for his ‘irresponsible, worrisome and unacceptable statements’ concerning the political fate of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the party.

He emphasized on the e caretaker premier to fulfill his constitutional duty to hold free and fair polls in a stipulated timeframe. PTI spokesman termed the caretaker premier’s remarks very reckless, shocking and unacceptable that clearly indicated the role of caretaker government in the ongoing unconstitutional and immoral political engineering in the country.

The spokesman made it clear that any attempt to erase the party or its chairman from the ballot papers would be a criminal act against the country and nation and such disastrous move would not be tolerated come what may.

He said that the caretaker PM was trying to create muddle and confusion and waste the nation’s time by making rhetoric on irrelevant and unrelated issues rather than focusing on fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities to conduct free and undisputed elections in the constitutionally mandated time limit.

PTI spokesman made it clear that the caretaker PM neither has the mandate nor the power to keep the party or the PTI chairman out of the electoral race. He warned that the nation would not accept any such conspiracy come what may, as they would resist any such notorious plan by tooth and nail.

He said that the discernible leniency in statements of the caretaker PM with regard to the execution of the law upon the return of the fugitives and court convicted person was a clear manifestation of the notorious “London Plan”.

The PTI spokesman wondered what justification Kakar would present before the nation for his baseless accusations against PTI.

PTI spokesman reiterated that the future of a prosperous and developed Pakistan lied in fair, impartial and transparent polls in constitutionally defined time limits.