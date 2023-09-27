Sherpao wants conducive environment for polls

ABBOTTABAD: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the caretaker government to create an environment conducive to the holding of the elections.

Talking to reporters here, he welcomed the announcement about holding of the election in January next, but said that the government should take steps to improve the worsening law and order particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the ones, who were eligible, should be allowed to take part in the electoral process. Commenting on the skyrocketing inflation and bloated electricity bills, Aftab Sherpao said that the have-nots were already grappling with a host of problems and they were unable to feed their children let alone sending them to schools.

He demanded the audit of the agreements reached with the independent power producers, saying that the deals were mainly investor-friendly. The QWP leader further said that concerted efforts were required to turn around the economy, advising the political players not to politicize this issue. In other countries the politicians set aside their petty differences and join hands to strengthen the economy, he added. He said that the youths were thronging the passport offices and were desperate to leave the country. He demanded the government to take action against the jirga members responsible for the demolition of the house a journalist in Lower South Waziristan.